Recently published research from Timetric, "Buyer Spend Activity, Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Buyer Spend Activity, Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence is a new report by Timetric that focuses on the procurement budgets of buyer companies in the global construction industry, and on the expected changes in the spending of supplier organizations in 2012. Further, this report gives access to the important criteria for supplier selection from the point of view of both buyers and suppliers. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and company size.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Annual procurement budgets
- Planned change in procurement expenditure
- Procurement expenditure by products and services
- Expected changes in regional supplier prices
- Critical success factors for supplier selection
- Future procurement objectives
- E-procurement
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides insights into the buying behaviors of the global construction industry and into the competition for supplier companies.
- Procurement and supplier selection strategies
