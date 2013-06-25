New Market Report: Calming and Sleeping in Uruguay

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Calming and Sleeping in Uruguay", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Calming and sleeping is where the Ministerio de Salud Publica exerts the tightest controls and imposes the strictest sanctions. The boundary between which calming and sleeping medicines may be bought over-the-counter and those which must be sold only with a prescription is clearly determined. Psychotropic drugs used for calming and sleeping can only be acquired with special registered and numbered prescriptions issued by the Ministerio de Salud Publica, especially for each physician who...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
