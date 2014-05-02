New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Since the Venezuelan government imposed restrictions on increasing prices for the most relevant pharmaceutical firms, most calming and sleeping brands recorded price movements under inflation in 2013. This situation resulted in negative constant value growth in 2013. Previous years of the review period recorded positive rates thanks to healthy demand and price increases above inflation.
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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