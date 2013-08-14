New Market Report: Canada Information Technology Report Q3 2013

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Canadian IT spending is forecast to reach CAD46.0bn in 2013, a 1.8% increase over 2012's forecast, with BMI making a minor downward revision to its outlook based on our country risk team downgrading the macroeconomic outlook. Nonetheless we expect Canada's IT market to remain in positive growth territory in 2013, and over the medium term to 2017. The retail hardware market will see continued growth due to demand for tablets and innovation in form factors including ultra-thin notebooks and hybrids/convertibles. However, government spending will continue to be constrained by a focus on cutting costs, with cost reviews being conducted by Toronto and Ontario, but there have been a spate of large tenders, highlighting continued opportunities within the sector.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: CAD15.3bn in 2012 to CAD15.4bn in 2013, an increase of 0.6%. Demand for tablets is strong, while innovation in ultra-thin notebooks and hybrids/convertibles based on Windows 8 and Intel's Haswell chipsets are expected to see fast growth.
Software sales: CAD9.0bn in 2012 to CAD9.3bn in 2013, an increase of 2.4%. Enterprise software growth potential, however public-sector deficits will require vendors to provide a clear cost benefit if they are to secure sales growth.
IT Services sales: CAD20.9bn in 2012 to CAD21.4bn in 2013, an increase of 2.5%. Cloud computing market expected to continue gaining momentum as competition from local vendors increases. Meanwhile real time enterprise services and data analytics are a growing segment of the market.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Canada's score was 68.5 out of 100.0. Canada ranks second in our latest RRR table, behind the US, but still ahead of Latin American giants such as Brazil and Mexico.
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