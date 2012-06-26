New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Canadian Solar to Acquire Majority Stake in Portfolio of Solar Projects in Ontario, Canada from SkyPower - Deal Analysis from GlobalData"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Canadian Solar Inc., a producer and supplier of solar modules, agreed to acquire a majority stake in 16 solar projects in Ontario, Canada, from SkyPower Limited. The total installed capacity of the portfolio will be approximately between 190 to 200MW. Each of these solar projects has a power purchase agreement with Ontario Power Authority for a year of 20-year. The transaction is valued at approximately CAD185m ($185m), to be paid at certain undisclosed milestones.
Canadian Solar Inc. and SkyPower Limited also agreed to form a 50:50 international joint venture to develop solar power plants in emerging markets. The companies expect to start generating revenue from this global strategic initiative within the next two to three years.
