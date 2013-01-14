New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Caprolactam Global Market to 2020 - Growth driven by Rising Demand from Nylon Fiber and Resin and Films Applications in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GBI Research's 'Caprolactam Global Market to 2020 - Growth driven by Rising Demand from Nylon Fiber and Resin and Films Applications in China' is an in-depth report focusing on the demand side of the global caprolactam industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global caprolactam demand in all the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting caprolactam demand in various regions. Global caprolactam demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, price and competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global caprolactam market, covering all the major parameters.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the caprolactam market for all the major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the caprolactam markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.
- Pricing forecasts and analysis for the major countries and regions.
- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all the major countries.
- Caprolactam import and export trends in all the major countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and beginners seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global caprolactam market.
- To understand regional caprolactam market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.
- Detailed analysis at a country level provides an insight to evaluate opportunities in emerging markets and to quantify potential returns on investment.
- To obtain a detailed understanding of the factors expected to affect the growth of the caprolactam market in different regions of the world.
- To identify the most attractive geographies, product segments and end-user applications, in order to increase business revenue.
- To understand the differing dynamics and pricing between the countries, which gives an insight into the arbitrage opportunities in the trade across countries.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BASF SE, Capro Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, DOMO Caproleuna GmbH, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Honeywell International Inc., IRPC Public Company Limited, Juhua Group Corporation, Lanxess AG, Marubeni Corporation, Ojsc Kuibyshevazot, Royal DSM N.V., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., UBE Group
