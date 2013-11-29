New Market Report: Car Rental in Italy to 2017: Market Databook

Fast Market Research recommends "Car Rental in Italy to 2017: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the travel and tourism industry in Italy. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for car rental. 'Car Rental in Italy to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel and tourism industry in Italy. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Italy travel and tourism value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for car rental in the travel and tourism industry in Italy for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on customer type & rental location, insurance replacement revenue, fleet size by type of car, rental occasions, rental days, average rental length, utilization rate and average revenue per day for the period 2008 through to 2017
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Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the travel and tourism industry covering car rental in Italy
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on customer type & rental location, insurance replacement revenue, fleet size by type of car, rental occasions, rental days, average rental length, utilization rate and average revenue per day
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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