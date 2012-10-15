New Market Report: Cardiology Point of Care Diagnostics: Products, Players & Outlook to 2017

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- A comprehensive global market report on this high-growth sector
The POC cardiology diagnostics market was worth over US$2 billion in 2011 and rose by 9% compared with 2010. This was driven by a growing interest in the adoption of POC technologies by both healthcare providers and patients at home, as well as the introduction of new products that enable POC testing for more applications, enhance ease-of-use and improve on current products.
POC testing can offer clear benefits over laboratory testing. As it is conducted in the presence of or near the patient, results are obtained quickly, enabling healthcare providers to act swiftly to emergencies such as heart attack and provide a diagnosis while the patient is still in the healthcare facility, speeding treatment and reducing visits to the doctor. For patients, self-testing helps users control their condition, reducing the chance of complications and improving health, while lowering the time and cost of treating complications, and the need for patients to regularly see their doctor.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Clinical acceptance remains an obstacle
This is a key issue. Healthcare providers need evidence that POC diagnostics provide lab-quality results and benefits in terms of clinical-usefulness, convenience and cost in order to adopt them. Unsurprisingly, concerns have been raised by laboratory professionals about the decentralisation of hospital testing and by doctors about patient and consumer self-testing. In both cases, there is concern that the use of POC products by less skilled users may result in inaccurate diagnoses, leading to resistance to the changes needed for POC products to be widely implemented.
Overcoming these issues will be critical to the POC diagnostic sector if it is to realise its full potential - at present, adoption and usage rates vary widely, and there remains much untapped potential in the worldwide market.
Innovation is making an impact
There is currently much innovation in the market. Products that enable multi-parameter diagnostics using technologies such as microfluidics are a major focus, as are products for personalised medicine. For example, the first POC DNA analysis system, Spartan Bioscience's RX CYP2C19, has European approval to help identify patients with impaired metabolism to the popular anti-blood clotting medication, clopidogrel.
This new September 2012 report delivers a complete and insightful analysis
This new 130-page highly detailed report - Volume 1 of a 4-volume study of the whole IVD sector to be published this autumn/winter - provides executives with a complete understanding of the issues which are shaping the market and how they will affect its commercial development.
Get the best from your investment! Pdf or print formats and the brilliant Espicom Interactive included at no extra cost!
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Rapid Tests and Point of Care Market to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Tests to be the Major Revenue Generator
- United States Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2017 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Electrophysiology and Others
- Point-of-Care Diagnostics - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018
- North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2017
- Canada In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Point of Care Diagnostics - Players, products & future market prospects
- Point of Care Diagnostics: Players, products & future market prospects
- Global Top 10 Medical Devices Market (2010 - 2015)
- United States Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2017- Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery
- North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2017- Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery