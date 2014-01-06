Recently published research from GBI Research, "Cardiovascular Diseases Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Increasing Prevalence and Promising Novel Drugs offset Patent Cliff Threat", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Cardiovascular Diseases Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Increasing Prevalence and Promising Novel Drugs offset Patent Cliff Threat
Summary
GBI Research has released its pharmaceutical research, "Cardiovascular Diseases Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Increasing Prevalence and Promising Novel Drugs offset Patent Cliff Threat", which provides insights into three cardiovascular therapeutic indications in the top eight markets of the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cardiovascular therapeutic indications, namely heart failure, myocardial infarction (MI), acute coronary syndrome (ACS). The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these three cardiovascular indications.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Disease overview and treatment usage patterns
- Market size and forecast for heart failure, Myocardial Infarction (MI) and Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)
- Geographic coverage includes the top eight markets (the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada) from 2012 to 2019
- Major marketed products for the indications types covered
- In-depth pipeline analysis for heart failure, MI and ACS
- Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market
- Key licensing and co-development agreements in the cardiovascular market
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential
- Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth
- Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the cardiovascular market
- Develop key strategic initiatives based upon an understanding of key focus areas and leading companies
- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships
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