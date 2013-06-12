New Market Report: Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Our Q213 Caribbean report analyses latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of 10 countries: Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago. In addition to the analysis of latest market data relating to the end of Q412, the report contains updated five-year forecasts, through to 2017, for the mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors.
Key Data
- Cuba's mobile market recorded the fastest growth in 2012 at 36% year-on-year (y-o-y), albeit from a low base. It was followed by Haiti at 21.4%, while Puerto Rico's mobile market contracted by 0.9% y-o-y over the same period.
- Guadeloupe had the highest mobile penetration at almost 170% at the end of 2012, while Cuba's penetration rate remained below 20%.
- The Dominican Republic's broadband sector grew by more than 40% in 2012, driven by rapid take-up of mobile broadband subscriptions.
Risk/Reward ratings
The average score for the 10 countries in our Caribbean telecoms market report rose to 49.1 from 48.6 in the previous quarter on the back of changes to our methodology for calculating our Risk/Rewards Ratings (RRR). However, there were only two movements in our table in terms of rankings. The Dominican Republic and Trinidad & Tobago each moved up one place to fourth and seventh positions respectively in our table this quarter, replacing Martinique and Barbados which dropped to fifth and eighth positions respectively. Puerto Rico and Guadeloupe remain the two highest ranked countries in the region, while Haiti and Cuba remained in ninth and tenth positions respectively.
Key Developments
Jamaica's minister of science, technology, energy and mining, Phillip Paulwell, announced that the government plans to auction two licences in the 700MHz band in July 2013. The concessions will be for 15 years and require that successful bidders deploy infrastructure to cover 90% of the country within five years. Pre-auction activities begin in early April, with the issuance of an Information Memorandum and a Request for Proposal. Two licences are set to be auctioned, with Paulwell claiming to have received interest from Asia, Europe and North America.
