New Market Report: Carrefour in India: Local Profile, 2013

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Carrefour in India: Local Profile, 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Carrefour's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in India.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Carrefour's operations in India. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The relatively stable economy and positive outlook increased competition in the domestic retail industry, which is expected to intensify further as the investment by foreign retailers, which was initially restricted mainly to the Business to Business segment, is now also allowed in the Business to Consumer segment.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Carrefour's operations and strategy in India. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Carrefour's operations in India and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Carrefour's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in India. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in India.
An insightful analysis of Carrefour in India, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Carrefour and its key competitors in India. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Cumbersome government rules and regulations, infrastructural bottlenecks, and economic slowdown are the key issues that will have an impact on the retail market in India.
Retailers' operational inefficiencies such as logistical problems, storage costs, and wastage will also impact the retail industry as a whole in the country.
Key Highlights
During 2013, Carrefour India plans to open one new store in Bangalore and a further two or three stores during 2014.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour India, Carrefour
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