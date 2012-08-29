Fast Market Research recommends "Case Study: Personalized Cancer Therapy - Anticipated competition threatens to dampen commercial potential of new approvals" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- The treatment of cancer has seen a dramatic shift with the addition of molecular targeted therapies. The mixed and unpredictable responses to these targeted therapies are driving the pharmaceutical industry to search for disease and patient characteristics which confer the best response rates. Identification of biomarkers and companion diagnostics will pave the way for personalized cancer therapy.
Scope
- In-depth analysis of companion diagnostic development - when to start development, internal or partnership development, with case study examples
- In-depth analysis of personalized cancer therapy commercial potential - with patient population analysis and case studies
- In-depth analysis of US, EU, and Japanese current and developing regulatory processes for personalized cancer therapy
- Extensive analysis of Zelboraf and Xalkori, including seven major market sales forecasts 2011-21 and detailed development timelines
Highlights
Pharmaceutical companies face a number of important decisions regarding personalized therapy development. Selecting the correct time to begin companion diagnostic development will help improve the chances of approval and drive new drug uptake. Developers must also assess their position in the market before choosing internal or external development.
The development of BRAF inhibitor resistance and anticipated launch of GlaxoSmithKline's two personalized therapies will undoubtedly impact Zelboraf's commercial potential. The question remains as to whether a small subgroup of patients in one indication can commercially support two almost identical drugs.
Regulators have now realized that the regulatory framework must be altered to incorporate both drugs and companion diagnostics. The US, EU and Japanese authorities are all starting to change their guidelines to encourage personalized therapy development. However, there are still hurdles to overcome before co-development becomes common practice.
