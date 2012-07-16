Recently published research from GlobalData, "Caustic Soda Industry Outlook in Belgium to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Caustic Soda Industry Outlook in Belgium to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Belgium Caustic Soda industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Caustic Soda industry in Belgium. The report covers Belgium Caustic Soda plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Caustic Soda demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Caustic Soda producers in Belgium. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Belgium Caustic Soda industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Caustic Soda industry supply scenario in Belgium from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Caustic Soda plants in Belgium with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- Caustic Soda industry market dynamics in Belgium from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Caustic Soda plants
- Company shares of key Caustic Soda producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Caustic Soda industry in Belgium
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Caustic Soda industry in Belgium
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Caustic Soda industry in Belgium
- Understand the market positioning of Caustic Soda producers in Belgium
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Belgium
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Solvay SA,, Tessenderlo Group,
