Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- The report covers the major cellulose ether market which includes carboxymethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose & derivatives and ethyl cellulose & derivatives. It also studies sub segments including methyl cellulose, hydroxy propyl methyl cellulose, hydroxy ethyl methyl cellulose, hydroxy ethyl cellulose, and ethyl cellulose. The report analyses the market for cellulose ether with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and winning imperatives related to the industry. The market study also includes microcrystalline cellulose powder and its applications in pharmaceuticals, food, and other industries.
The total market for cellulose ether has been analyzed based on the porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current on goings in the industry at a commercial level. The report also provides market share for cellulose ether manufacturers. It represents the top players contributing to the cellulose ether industry. The market is also analyzed based on the patents filled by different industrial participants over a period of time. This elaborates about the latest products and technologies within the cellulose ether market on which the manufacturers have been focusing over the past few years.
Cellulose ether and its derivatives have been used in diverse application including food & beverages, drugs, cosmetics, personal care, construction, surface coatings, etc. Carboxymethyl cellulose is the major market with respect to volume demand. It has a wide band of applications within different industries including food ingredients, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paper products, adhesives, lithography, ceramics, detergents, and textiles. Such diverse applications along with its low pricing have made carboxymethyl cellulose as one of the major market share holder within all the cellulose ether product categories.
The market is analyzed based on different types of cellulose ethers and their derivatives. These include carboxymethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, hydroxy propyl methyl cellulose, hydroxy ethyl methyl cellulose, hydroxy ethyl cellulose, and ethyl cellulose. The market data for these product types is given with respect to volume (thousand tons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the cellulose ether categories.
