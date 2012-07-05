Fast Market Research recommends "Ceramic Sanitary Ware - Global Market Trends & Forecasts By Product & Technology (2011 - 2016)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Global Trends & Forecasts by Product & Technology (2012 - 2017)
This report analyses the global ceramic sanitary ware production market and covers its production by geography, product type, and technology. By geography, the reported is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World. The products covered in this report include toilet sinks, water closets, wash basins, cisterns, pedestals, and others. Others products include bidets, squat pans, shower trays, and urinals. By technology the report studies slip casting and pressure casting. Primarily, slip casting technology is used for molding ceramic sanitary wares, however high pressure casting technology offers number of benefits such as increased productivity, reduction in manpower, and high mold life. The penetration of pressure casting technology differs from region to region for production of ceramic sanitary wares.
This report estimates the market size of the global ceramic sanitary ware market both in terms of volume and value. It discusses market drivers, restraints and opportunity, raw material, and product price trends. It also includes raw material analysis (kaolin, feldspar, ball clay, quartz), value chain analysis, Porter's analysis, pricing trends, and patent analysis. The report also deals with market share by participant for the overall market. It also tracks the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, expansion plans, supply contracts, and partnerships and collaborations. In addition, the top 21 players of the ceramic sanitary ware market have been profiled in this report.
The ceramic sanitary ware market covers its production across regions. The ceramic sanitary ware market is analyzed in terms of volume (million units) produced utilizing pressure and slip casting technology in each region. This data is used to asses the penetration levels of pressure casting technology in each region. The improving sanitation levels in developing countries, low energy, and labor cost in Asia-Pacific and South America are driving the growth in ceramic sanitary ware production. In addition, changing consumer preferences have driven the development of new luxury sanitary wares such as private spas, saunas, shower systems, larger baths, etc. However, restraints such as low penetration of pressure casting technology and environmental effects of ceramic sanitary ware hamper the growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market.
