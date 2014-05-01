Fast Market Research recommends "Cereal Crops: BRIC Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The BRIC Cereal Crops industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC cereal crops market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC cereal crops market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key cereal crops market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC cereal crops market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the cereal crops industry and had a total market value of $244,282.1 million in 2013. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 11.8% over the 2009-13 period.
Within the cereal crops industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $161,230.3 million in 2013. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $54,583.0, $17,061.7, and $11,407.0 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the cereal crops industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $185,028.4 million in 2018, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $97,360.2, $22,428.2 and $11,416.6 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the BRIC cereal crops market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the BRIC cereal crops market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC cereal crops market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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