New Market Report: Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Germany

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the German Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Key Highlights
- Germany has the fourth highest number of HNWIs in the world after the US, Japan and China. As of 2011, there are just over 1.25 million HNWIs in Germany accounting for roughly 36% of Germany's total wealth.
- The wealth management sector in Germany is well developed and had AuM of US$1.1 trillion as of year-end 2011. This is 28% of the total wealth of Germany's HNWIs, a ratio that is well above the global average of 20%. German HNWIs account for 57% of the total AuM of Germany's wealth management sector, meaning that 16% of total German HNWI wealth is managed by the German wealth management sector.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of German HNWIs
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Germany
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- City wise ratings of wealth management potential
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie *, Commerzbank**, Deutsche WM, Mezler, MM Warburg, Berenberg, Hauck Aufhaeser, UBS, HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Delbruck Bethmann (ABN Amro), Bankhaus Lampe, Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, Achterkamp Family Office, Allconsult, Alpha Family Office, Backup concept, Barth Associates, Bernhardt Advisory, Deutsche Family Office, Direct Invest AG, Dr. Anhuef Family Office, Extorel, Feri Family Trust, Flossbach and von Storch AG, Fontis Family Office, Forum Family Office, Forvest Trust, Furst and Partner, Graff Capital Management AG, Griffin's PWM, Honestas Finanzmanagement, HQ Trust, Kruger Family Office, LOHR and Company, Aeris Capital, Familie Jacobs, Thurn und Taxis
