New Market Report: Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Indonesia 2012

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the Indonesian Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there were just over 37,400 HNWIs in Indonesia, with a combined wealth of US$241 billion.
- The global private banking industry was estimated to have AuM of just over US$16.5 trillion in 2011. The Indonesian wealth management sector accounts for approximately US$16.6 billion of this, which equates to 0.1% of the global total.
- WealthInsight's research shows that a large proportion of local wealth is currently held offshore, mostly in Singapore-based private banks. HNWIs remain invested in Singapore for reasons such as tax avoidance and risk diversification, but also due to higher product sophistication across the straits.
- Private Banks such as Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and UBS have been quick to develop their presence in Indonesia. Other international private banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Merrill Lynch still serve Indonesia's HNWIs from Singapore.
- The leading locally based private banks are Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara and Bank DBS Indonesia.
- The capital, Jakarta, has by far the most wealth management head offices with 24, followed by Medan with two offices.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Indonesian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Indonesia
- Size of local wealth management industry
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank Capital, Bank DBS Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, Bank Windu, Citibank Indonesia, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase, Julius Baer, Merrill Lynch, UBS
