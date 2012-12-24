New Market Report: Changing Thermal Power Mix - Is Gas a Viable Substitute for Coal?

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Changing Thermal Power Mix - Is Gas a Viable Substitute for Coal?", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The report discusses how the move toward gas is gaining momentum in many countries. Though gas fired generation will show a much steaper growth than coal fired gernation, renewables will see an even faster growth. Whether coal, gas or renewables win the power battle - vary country by country. The report analyses the power gernation market till 2025 in seven key countries of the world. These include the US, Mexico, Russia, Japan, Italy, the UK, and China. The report provides coal and gas capacity and generation forecast for these key countires. The report analyzes the prospects of gas power generation in key countries forecasted to 2025 by covering drivers, restraints, gas supply-demand scenario, non-fossil fuel power generation and regulations affecting gas power generation in these key countries.
Scope
- Global and Regional analysis of gas power generation
- Coal and gas power installed capacity and power generation forecast for key countries
- Key drivers and restraints impacting gas fired generation inncluding impact of shale gas.
- Regulations affecting coal and gas power generation in key countries
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for gas power generation.
- Develop strategies based on the latest power sector trends.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage from gas power generation growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
