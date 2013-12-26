New Market Report: Cheese in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)

New Food market report from Mintel: "Cheese in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Cheese in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers total hard/extra hard, semi-hard, soft, spreadable/processed cheese. It excludes cottage cheese, fromage frais/quark/curd/paneer and cheese dips. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Cheese in Italy is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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