New Market Report: Cheese in Portugal

Fast Market Research recommends "Cheese in Portugal" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Cheese in Portugal industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-2011, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Portugal cheese market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- Fromageries Bel
- The cheese market consists of natural cheese and processed cheese. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates
- The Portuguese cheese market had total revenues of $1,330.6 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 2.4% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 111.0 million kg in 2011.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the cheese market in Portugal
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the cheese market in Portugal
Leading company profiles reveal details of key cheese market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Portugal cheese market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Portugal economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Portugal cheese market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the Portugal cheese market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Portugal cheese market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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