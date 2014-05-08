New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Cheese in Thailand grew by 6% in current value terms in 2013 to reach sales worth Bt1.4 billion, this being a slightly better performance than that of 2012, when devastating floods affected the production of some manufacturers. A strong economic recovery in the aftermath of the floods led to improved consumer purchasing power, benefiting sales of cheese in both the retail and foodservice channels. Given that many Thais still see cheese as a source of fat and weight problems, brand players...
Euromonitor International's Cheese in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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