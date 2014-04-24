New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Chile 2014 Wealth Book"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Chile. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Report Highlights
- There were 44,141 HNWIs in Chile in 2013. These HNWIs held US$243 billion in wealth, and wealth per capita was US$5.5 million.
- In 2013, Chilean HNWI numbers rose by 0.5%, following an increase of 5.9% in 2012.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of Chilean HNWIs is forecast to grow by 24.0% to reach 57,469 in 2018. HNWI wealth will grow by 29.0% to reach US$337 billion by 2018.
- In 2013, Chilean HNWIs held 38.7%, equal to US$94 billion, of their wealth outside their home country, which is higher than the global average of 20-30%.
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of Chile HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Chile
- Size of the Chilean wealth management industry
- Largest private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 95,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco Santander Chile, Scotiabank Chile, Corpbanca, Banco de Chile (BancoChile), Banco del Estado de Chile, Banco de Credito e Inversiones, BBVA Chile, Banco Itau Chile, Banco Security, Banco BICE
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