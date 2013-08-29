New Market Report: China's One-Child Policy Is Shaping a New Automotive Landscape

New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- China's "one-child" policy has resulted in an overall decline in the share of working-age people in the population. As growth of the labour force slows, employers have to compete for workers and wages thus continue to rise, boosting household incomes and vehicle demand. The programme has also resulted in smaller households, a notable contraction in the size of the young workforce and an unnaturally high ratio of boys to girls. All these factors are shaping a new automotive landscape.
Euromonitor International's new Automotive reports are designed specifically for stakeholders in the automotive industry and are compiled from Euromonitor's unrivalled range of global macro-economic and consumer intelligence. This innovative approach assesses myriad 'pull' factors that help shape the future of vehicle demand: from consumer lifestyles to income and expenditure; from demographics and household profiles to social technologies. Automotive also draws upon perspectives from Euromonitor's coverage of other industries, including Consumer Electronics, Consumer Finance and Travel and Tourism.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Automotive products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
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