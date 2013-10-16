New Market Report: Cider/Perry in South Africa

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Cider/Perry in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The South African cider/perry category experienced increased consumer support due to both innovation as well as strong advertising campaigns from leader Distell Group. The company introduced a cider with energy-boosting properties with its Hunter's Extreme, as well as meeting the health-conscious consumer's needs with a zero sugar option. In terms of advertising, the company's Hunter's brand's "Hunter's Global Cooling" campaign earned the Grand Prix and Gold Apex awards for its winning...
Euromonitor International's Cider/Perry in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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