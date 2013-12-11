New Market Report: Cigarettes in South Africa

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cigarettes in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Retail volume sales of cigarettes in South Africa remained under pressure during the review period as a result of growth in illicit trade. Data from the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (TISA) indicate that 8.4 billion cigarettes were smuggled into the country in 2012; this equates to an increase of 500 million cigarettes, and a loss to the government of R5.0 billion in excise tax and value-added tax (VAT). Legal cigarette volumes declined by 2% to reach 22.4 billion sticks in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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