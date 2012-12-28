New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Clinical IT Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Clinical IT Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" provides key market data on the Clinical IT Systems market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Electronic Medical Records, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Emergency Department Information Systems, Perioperative Information Systems, Clinical Decision Support Systems and Perinatal Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Clinical IT Systems market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
Scope
- Market size data for Clinical IT Systems market categories - Electronic Medical Records, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Emergency Department Information Systems, Perioperative Information Systems, Clinical Decision Support Systems and Perinatal Information Systems.
- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Clinical IT Systems market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Clinical IT Systems market in BRICS.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hangzhou B-Soft Co., Ltd., MV Sistemas, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd, Siemens Healthcare, InterSystems Corporation, WPD Informatica Ltda, Wipro Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Armada OAO, Akhil Systems Private Limited, Philips Healthcare, Medical Information Technology, Inc., MedicWare Sistemas de Informatica LTDA, TOTVS S.A., Computer Sciences Corporation, Salux, I-Teco, Vector Healthcare Solutions, Open Technologies, Inc., IBS Group Holding Ltd, Syspec Informatica Ltda, Trifour Health, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, GE Healthcare, 21st Century Health Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Religare Technologies Limited, Mediware Information Systems, Inc.
