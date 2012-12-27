New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Emergence of innovative storage technologies such as inline data deduplication, inline compression, WAN optimization, cloud based security solutions and storage gateways are pushing the growth of the Cloud Storage Market. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly adopting cloud based storage services to reduce cost and IT complexity compared to large enterprises, thereby pushing the market growth. The small and medium business segments are the major adopter of cloud storage services and this trend is expected to continue for next few years.
The report is based on the extensive research study of the Cloud Storage market and the related submarket within the ecosystem. The report is focused to give a bird's eye-view of the complete cloud storage industry with regards to products, software, hardware & services. It also provides a revenue distribution of the market based on various deployment models and organization size.
The report also focuses on various geographical markets for each of the sub segments within the cloud storage environment. The major geographical regions include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
The competitive information in the reports competitive landscape and company profiles sections include key developments, core strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, joint ventures and collaboration of key industry players. The report also analyzes the market by discussing the market dynamics such as its influencing factors, drivers, restraint, opportunities and other market trends.
This report categorizes the global cloud storage market on the basis of types, products, deployment models, and organization size and industry verticals. This report also covers the main geographic regions such as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Japan, APAC (Ex-Japan), and Latin America.
On the basis of types:
Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, and Network Equipments
Software: Data Replication Software, Backup & Recovery Software, Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) & Archiving Software, Security Software and Storage Resource Management (SRM) Software
Professional Services: Consulting Services, System & Network Integration, Deployment & Support, and Training & Education
On the basis of products:
Primary Storage Solutions
Backup Storage Solutions
Cloud Storage Gateway Solutions
Data Transfer & Movement Solutions
On the basis of deployments:
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Community Cloud
On the basis of organization size:
Small Business
Medium Business
Enterprises
Large Enterprises
On the basis of industry:
BFSI
Consumer Goods & Retail
Telecommunications
Healthcare & Life Sciences
