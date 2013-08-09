New Market Report: Cold Insulation Market by Types (Fiber Glass, Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam & Others) & Application (HVAC, Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Others) Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Cold Insulation Market By Types (Fiber Glass, Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam & Others) & Application (HVAC, Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Others) Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018"