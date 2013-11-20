New Market Report: Colombia Retail Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Colombia Retail Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- We believe that there is a great deal of long-term potential for the local consumer market in Colombia, but flag up short-term concerns about the impact of ongoing currency weakness on the country's economic outlook.
The Colombia Retail Report examines how best to maximise returns in the Colombian retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of a significant economic deterioration in the US, Colombia's main export destination, on the Colombian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
Colombian per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by 33% to 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 32%. Colombia comes fourth (out of seven) in BMI's Latin American Retail Risk/ Reward Ratings. Among all retail categories, mass grocery retail (MGR) will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms, with sales expected to grow from US$14.87bn in 2013 to US$22.33bn by the end of the period. This increase of 50.2% is higher than the forecast 47.4% rate of growth for overall food sales.
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In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in Colombia's status as the third most populous country and fifth largest economy in Latin America. In addition, approximately three-quarters of Colombians live in urban areas and almost two-thirds of the population are younger than 30; facts that aid the development potential of the country's MGR sector, considering its emphasis on convenience shopping for urban dwellers.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
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