New Market Report: Colour Cosmetics in Colombia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Colour Cosmetics in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The distinguishing features of professional cosmetics, the recommendation of a make-up artist and the results obtained are increasingly important in colour cosmetics. Major companies such as Jolie de Vogue have leveraged this trend having a professional line targeted to make-up artists. Depending on the results, they naturally recommend the consumer products to their clients. Regarding features, consumers are increasingly demanding duration which is a must in professional products and...
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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