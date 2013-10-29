New Market Report: Colour Cosmetics in Hong Kong, China

Fast Market Research recommends "Colour Cosmetics in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The rising sophistication of female consumers was enhanced by their greater exposure to international beauty trends, which raised image consciousness. They were also more willing to explore colour cosmetics beyond basic foundation to enhance their look. These factors boosted the performance of colour cosmetics in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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