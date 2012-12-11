Fast Market Research recommends "Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2012-2017)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The report on CMS describes about the technology used, specific applications that are specially created and build in order to meet the growing needs of the airline industry. The growth in the airline industry demands for better manpower planning resulting creating a huge market for software for material/manpower planning. The study is done on a global basis which includes the segmentation of various markets based on the geography covering Asia Pacific, Middle East, North America and Rest of the World. Primary interviews have been conducted with various industry participants globally to get insights about the market. The major industry participants include Sabre Airline Solutions (USA), IBS Software Services (India), Blue One Software (Brussels), Jeppesen (USA), Lufthansa Systems (Germany) and Fujitsu (Japan). The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the period 2012-2017.
Key Take-Aways
CMS is a very dynamic sector due to the change happening in technology on a daily basis.
The market size for commercial aviation crew management systems is estimated to be $2.3 billion in 2017.
The fastest growing regions are APAC and ME with an estimated CAGR of 11.87% and 11.69% during the period 2012-2017.
There are only small numbers of major players in the market and the market is highly segmented having almost 50% share is distributed among the small players who are region specific.
The CMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the period 2012-2017.
MARKETS COVERED
Market Segmentation is done on the basis of geography and airline fleet size.
On the basis of Geography
This market is segmented on the basis of region wise and country wise split.
On the basis of Airline Fleet Size
The market is segmented on the basis of airline fleet size. Airlines having more than 100 aircrafts are one segment (C). The airlines having 40-100 aircrafts are one segment (B) and airlines having 20-40 aircrafts are one segment (A).
On the basis of Geography
Geography is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World.
STAKEHOLDERS
Software Vendors
Airlines
Crew
Government
