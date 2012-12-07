New Healthcare research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Computed Tomography Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" provides key market data on the Computed Tomography Systems market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment within three market categories -Mid Slice Computed Tomography Systems, Low Slice Computed Tomography Systems and High Slice Computed Tomography Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Computed Tomography Systems market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
- Market size data for Computed Tomography Systems market categories - Mid Slice Computed Tomography Systems, Low Slice Computed Tomography Systems and High Slice Computed Tomography Systems.
- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments within the three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Computed Tomography Systems market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Computed Tomography Systems market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Philips Healthcare and Hitachi Medical Corporation..
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
