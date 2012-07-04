Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Computing, Content, Applications, and Commerce in the Cloud: Legacy Network Operator Threats and Opportunities", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Migration to the cloud will affect more than just IT outsourcing of datacenters. Cloud represents opportunities and threats to existing network operators as applications, content, commerce, and computing migrate to the cloud. Game changing technologies including 4G, IP Multimedia Subsystem, and cloud computing will transform wireless communications. This transformation will be a boon for some who recognize and seize the opportunities and a bane for others who do not adjust their strategies, products and solutions.
This report evaluates the key technologies, solutions, applications and companies expected to benefit from this evolution. This research also evaluates threats and opportunities for incumbent network operators and service providers. It is imperative that they take steps now to position themselves for these significant changes in Computing, Content, Applications and Commerce (CCAC) as their existing revenue streams and future profitability will depend on successful positioning and execution.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This research focuses on CCAC in the Cloud, evaluating the impacts on infrastructure planning, application deployment, facilitation of emerging solutions, competitive threats, and more.
It is essential research for all telecommunications service providers including legacy wireline, cellular, fixed wireless (WiFi/WiMAX/others), MSO/cable, emerging OTT players, and others. The report analyzes the business impacts of migration as well as leading applications, competitive issues, case study analysis of players/applications, infrastructure, and the future of CCAC in the Cloud.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Wireless service providers of all types
- Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers
- Mobile commerce application providers
- Cloud infrastructure and service providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Internet research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Commerce 2011
- Google Market Intelligence
- Mobile Commerce Carrier Strategies
- Top Revenue Mobile Commerce Applications 2011-2016
- Mobile Value Added Service (VAS): Markets, Applications, and Opportunities
- Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - 2nd Edition
- Mobile Commerce 2012
- Mobile Commerce in the Cloud: The Impact of Cloud-based Operations on Mobile Business Models and Operations
- Google in Mobile Commerce
- Network Operator Monetization Strategies: Leveraging New Sources of Revenue