New Market Report: Construction in Colombia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- The value of the Colombian construction industry recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.04% during the review period (2007-2011). This growth was fuelled by the significant levels of foreign investment the country received during the review period in areas such as mining and energy, as security improvements, steady economic growth, a stable political situation and business-friendly policies made the country increasingly attractive to foreign investors. The value of the Colombian construction industry is expected to register a CAGR of 7.33% over the forecast period (2012-2016). The Colombian infrastructure construction market accounted for 52.5% of the total value of the Colombian construction industry in 2011, and the value of the market recorded a strong CAGR of 12.71% during the review period. This growth was primarily attributable to significant infrastructure investments made by the Colombian government, coupled with increased private investment in Colombian infrastructure development.
- Residential and infrastructure are the key markets in the Colombian construction industry. With share of 52.5% in 2011, infrastructure was the largest market, followed by the residential market that constituted a share of 34.7% in the same year.
- According to Colombia's Ministry of Transportation Investment Plan, COP99.3 trillion (US$56.3 billion) is expected to be invested in transport infrastructure development over the next ten years. Notably, the rapid development of Colombia's mining industry has necessitated construction of ports and railways for the transportation of mined coal.
- Driven by continued investments, the value of the Colombian infrastructure construction market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.91% over the forecast period.
- The Colombian government plans to build one million homes over the next four years at a total cost of approximately COP81.2 trillion (US$43.5 billion), with 70% of these homes expected to provide housing solutions for low-income families. The residential construction market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.76% over the forecast period."
