New Market Report: Construction in Singapore - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Singapore:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction market in Singapore using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Singapore
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Singapore by value
Key Highlights
- Infrastructure construction was the largest market, accounting for 32% of the total industry value and recorded a CAGR of 12.48% during the review period. The infrastructure construction market valued SGD8.9 billion (US$7.1 billion) in 2011. Singapore's government invested heavily in rail and road infrastructure and has a strong pipeline of rail transit projects nationwide. It allocated SGD464.2 million in 2012 towards various long-term development plans.
- The commercial construction market recorded a CAGR of 13.09% during the review period and valued SGD3.9 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2011. Owing to the country's rising demand for retail space, commercial construction activities increased during the review period. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) opened new tourist destinations to aid tourism inflows.
- Singapore's GDP registered a growth rate of 5.42% in 2011 and valued SGD326.8 billion. The country recorded a relatively high increase in gross national savings compared with GDP growth. The total gross national savings, as a ratio of GDP, increased considerably during 2001-2010, and reached 46.5% in 2010.
- Singapore's budget surplus stood at 0.7% of GDP in 2011, and unemployment levels declined to 1.9% in the third-quarter of 2012. In 2012, the benchmark interest rate was at an all-time low.
- Singapore's government allocated SGD464.2 million towards various long-term development plans and increased its spending on the tourism sector, by announcing plans to allocate an additional SGD905 million for its development. As the proposed proactive measures take effect, increased public spending will boost the growth of all construction markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: United Engineers Ltd, Sim Lian Group Ltd, Lian Beng Group Ltd, Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd, Sembawang Engineers and Constructors Pte, Ltd.
