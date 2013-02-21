New Market Report: Consumer Appliances in China

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Appliances in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Consumer appliances suffered from decelerated growth over 2011/2012, especially major appliances. The slow-down was largely due to several factors, including, but not limited to, slower economic growth, the sluggish real estate market, as well as the ends of the Household Appliances Trade-In Subsidy Programme and the Rural Household Appliances Subsidy Programme, in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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