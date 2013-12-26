New Market Report: Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in South Korea, 2013

New Retailing market report from Conlumino: "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in South Korea, 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.
Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in South Korea, 2013" is the result of Conlumino's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in South Korea. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in South Korea. It is an essential tool for companies active across South Korea's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into South Korea's online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to South Korea's online retail environment. By examining best practice from the leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
South Korea has a high internet penetration rate and a dynamic communication services industry, which accounts for its status as one of Asia's fastest-growing online retail markets. Conlumino expects online retail sales to grow at a robust pace during 2012-2017, with a CAGR of 9.89%.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The major factors driving online retail sales in South Korea include technological innovation and promotion through social media. Macroeconomic factors such as inflation and weak economic conditions are pushing consumers towards low cost alternatives.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand consumer behaviour and online trends in South Korea.
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lotte Inc., Interpark INT, Gmarket, Emart, Galleria.co.kr
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