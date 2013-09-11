New Market Report: Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in the US, 2013

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in the US, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering drivers of online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.
Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key drivers of this market in the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in the US, 2013" is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in the US. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in the US. It is an essential tool for companies active across the US's online retail value chain and for new players considering entry into the US online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to the US online retail environment. By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller players, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The retail industry in the US has transformed significantly in the past few years, with physical stores shutting down across the country and more consumers shopping online. There has been a tremendous change in consumer buying behavior as they now have a wide range of products, brands, and channels to choose from. In a sea of choices, consumers are leveraging technology and are becoming more and more tech-savvy, with increasing usage of mobiles, internet and social media in the shopping process.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The practice of "show rooming," or screening a product in a retail store and then purchasing it online, and "web rooming," or screening a product online and then buying it in a retail store is becoming increasingly common. According to an Accenture survey, around 73% of consumers surveyed, had participated in the practice of "show rooming" at least once in the last six months, while 88% have been "web rooming".
Key Features and Benefits
Understand the consumer behavior and online trends in the US
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years
Learn from best practices approaches outline in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: L.L.Bean, Best Buy, Saks, Zazzle, Rent the Runway.
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