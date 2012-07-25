New Market Report: Consumer Foodservice Forecast Update: Dark Clouds on the Horizon?

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Foodservice Forecast Update: Dark Clouds on the Horizon?"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- With the global economic outlook still very uncertain, the question of "Where's the growth in consumer foodservice?" becomes ever more pressing. In this new report, Euromonitor International examines the changes which have affected its forecasts over the last year, with the aim of bringing some clarity to a murky global competitive environment.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice Forecast Update: Dark Clouds on the Horizon? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment - be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Romania
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in China
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Italy
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Norway
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Denmark
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Venezuela
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Israel
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in the Philippines
- Consumer Foodservice by Location in India
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Malaysia