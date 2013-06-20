New Market Report: Consumer Health in Hong Kong, China

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Health in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The total consumer health industry saw a healthy 7% growth in 2012 to reach HK$6.6 billion. It is supported by a strong sense of health consciousness amongst Hong Kong people. Amongst all different types of products, Hong Kong consumers are more aware of the importance of vitamins and dietary supplements since they are too busy to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Thus, vitamins and dietary supplements reached the highest value sales in 2012, whilst meal replacement slimming recorded the...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
