Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest report, "Contract Manufacturing Organizations to 2018 - Cost Advantages and Improving Quality Standards Build Confidence and Encourage Foreign Investment in Asian CMOs", which provides key data, information and analysis of the Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) industry. The report provides a comprehensive insight into the size of the CMO market, and includes forecasts, key reasons for outsourcing, the geographical landscape of CMO's, profiles of top CMOs, regulatory frameworks, drivers and restraints and deals analysis.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and uses in-house analysis from GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research suggests that the global CMO market is set to grow steadily due to increased outsourcing of pharmaceutical production for Western pharmaceutical manufacturers to Asian countries. The global CMO market was valued at $26 billion in 2010. This market grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% over 2008 when the market was approximately $21.2 billion. The major factor driving this market is the increase in the sourcing of biologics and generic manufacturing. The market is forecast to reach approximate revenues of $59.9 billion by 2018. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2010 and 2018.
Scope
- Detailed overview of the CMO industry.
- Annualized market data and forecasts for the CMO market.
- Detailed overview of key reasons behind outsourcing, outsourcing service models and key drivers and restraints of the market.
- Detailed discussion of the regulatory framework.
- Company profiles of major CMOs, including the key services offered by then, their financial information, and details on their worldwide presence.
- Analysis of partnership deals and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deals involving key companies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Royal DSM N.V., Piramal Healthcare Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences, Evonik Industries AG, Patheon Inc., Fareva Holding, Cambrex, Boehringer Ingelheim
