Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest report, "Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Market to 2018 - Public-Private Partnerships to Strengthen Research Capacities and Advance Clinical Development Programs", which provides key data, information and analysis of CRO industry. The report provides a comprehensive insight into the size of the CRO market, and includes forecasts, key reasons for outsourcing, technology developments affecting CRO's, public private partnerships, profiles of top CROs, drivers and restraints and deals analysis.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and uses in-house analysis from GBI Research's team of industry experts.
CRO industry market revenues were estimated to total $21.4 billion in 2010. In 2009 the revenues recorded were $19.1 billion. From 2009 to 2010 the industry grew at the rate of 12% which is considered to be very healthy in comparison to the other R&D industry growth. According to clinicaltrials.gov by November 2011, 43.9% of the clinical trials were carried out in the US. 22.9% of the trials were carried out in Europe. 11.6% of the trials were carried out in Asia and the rest of the clinical trials were carried out in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Middle East and Africa approximating 21.4% of the total clinical trials. GBI research estimates that the global R&D outsourcing market in 2010 was 25.3% of the total pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. The expenditure is estimated to increase at the rate of 5% annually and is expected to reach 37.1% of the total R&D expenditure by 2018. All the companies are looking to cut down the time for launch of drugs along with a reduction in the expenditure on R&D.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Quintiles Transnational Corp, Covance Inc, Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Parexel International
