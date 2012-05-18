New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Convenience and Low Prices: The Appeal of Modern Grocery Retailing in Latin America"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Modern grocery retailing in Latin America remains underdeveloped. Strong networks of traditional grocers exist, which together with informal retailing and competition from foodservice channels, amongst others, have made it difficult for modern grocers to make their mark. However, in the short term, opportunities for convenient, close-to-home, all-in-one, price-oriented outlets are rising, and modern retailers are taking advantage in metropolitan areas and outside.
Euromonitor International's Convenience and Low Prices: The Appeal of Modern Grocery Retailing in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Online Retailing Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Global Convenience Stores and Gas Stations Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Food & Grocery Retailing in Latin America to 2015: Market Guide
- Grocery Retailers - Portugal
- Grocery Retailers in Indonesia
- Grocery Retailers - South Africa
- Grocery Retailers in Lithuania
- Global Department Stores Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Grocery Retailers in Hungary