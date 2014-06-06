Fast Market Research recommends "Cooking Sauces in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Cooking Sauces in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers prepared ethnic, tomato based, traditional (local), soy and other wet sauces. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Cooking Sauces in South Africa is given in ZAR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Ethnic
- Other Cooking Sauces
- Soy
- Tomato Based
- Traditional
Compound annual growth rates
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Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tiger Brands, Unilever N.V., All Joy Foods Limited, Ina Parmaan Pty Ltd., Denny Mushrooms Ltd., Nandos S.A., Famous Brands Limited, Own Label, Others
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