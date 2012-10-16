New Market Report: Cost Sector Analysis of the Swedish Foodservice Industry: Market Profile to 2016

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- This report presents detailed data on the cost sector in the Swedish foodservice industry through in-depth analysis of key channel trends, market size, historical and forecast sales data. The report examines the components of change in the channel with a focus on historic and future growth patterns.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the cost sector in the Swedish foodservice industry. It provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the foodservice industry in Sweden in addition to historic and forecast sales values at category level.
The information provided will allow foodservice companies to identify the market dynamics that account for overall sales figures and to ascertain which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years."Cost Sector Analysis of the Swedish Foodservice Industry: Market Profile to 2016" brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data; and as such, is an essential tool for companies already established in the Swedish foodservice value chain as well as players considering entering the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
"Cost Sector Analysis of the Swedish Foodservice Industry: Market Profile to 2016" provides the following:
- Channel trend analysis for each channel in the cost sector.
- Channel size and forecast.
- Key channel indicators.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides clear understanding of the cost sector segmentation in Sweden.
- Understand the market growth dynamics of the cost sector.
- Gain insight into the cost sector channel and sub-channel sales patterns in Sweden.
- Analyze trends with historic sales segmentation data.
- Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report's forecast figures for the market.
