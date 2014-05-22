Fast Market Research recommends "Costa Rica - Telecoms, IP Networks and Digital Media" from BuddeComm, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Executive summary
Number Portability becomes operational Since the market was liberalised, Costa Rica's telecom sector has shown considerable growth in the number of subscribers, revenue and competition. The internet market is particularly vibrant, with emerging fibre broadband deployment, while consumer use of VoIP services has been stimulated by the recent hike in tariffs for fixed-line calls. The mobile market was liberalised in late 2011, and by the end of 2013 the major new competitors Claro and Movistar had captured about 20% of the market.
State-owned ICE remains the dominant provider of fixed-line services, while its subsidiary Racsa offers broadband via cable modem and WiMAX services.
Costa Rica's broadband market is the most developed in Central America, with the highest broadband penetration for this sub-region. Geographical distribution however is unequal, with a much higher digital gap than in the case of telephone services. Compared with the whole of Latin America, Costa Rica's broadband penetration lags behind Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and some Caribbean islands.
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The DTT market is underway, with the first digital broadcast in 2012. The switch to DTTV is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.
Market highlights:
- Internet access is increasingly dominated by the mobile sector, which in early 2013 accounted for 67% of all internet accesses, compared to 37% a year earlier.
- Sutel has adopted the Long Run Incremental Costs (LRIC) model to calculate access and interconnection rates between operators. All network operators in Costa Rica must grant interconnection to other network operators on a non-discriminatory and transparent basis.
- The first companies to reach access/interconnection agreements with ICE, in 2010, were cable TV company Tigo, public telephone operator BBG Global AG, and three VoIP providers: Ticom, CallMyWay, and Intertel Worldwide. Tigo was finally able to launch its own cable modem service, becoming the operator to offer internet access in competition with the incumbent.
- ICE's prepaid service recycled the accounts of GSM customers that migrated to 3G, but even the number of lines has since proved insufficient.
- In late 2013 Fonatel received bids from telcos to deliver broadband and fixed telephony services to over 200,000 people. The projected is budgeted at $20 million.
- Voice tariffs were increased by 83% in late 2013, which has encouraged the rapid growth in VoIP services.
- ICE in 2013 launched a limited LTE service in late 2013 using the 2600MHz band.
- ICE finalised its acquisition of 100% of CableVision at the end of 2013, reinforcing its interest in the cable TV market.
- The telecom sector is showing steady growth, with revenue reaching C$510 billion in 2012;
- Claro moves to launch commercial LTE services;
- Full Movil acquired by Grupo ICE;
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