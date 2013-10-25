New Market Report: CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - India

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - India". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on India's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, it provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
India is the second most populated country in the world with a population of approximately 1.22 billion in 2012, although the growth rate of the population is declining due to a decrease in the birth rate and an increase in net emigration. Unlike China and Japan, the working-age population accounts for the majority of the overall population. In order to derive maximum benefit, the government is currently working to develop human capital by increasing its spending on health and education. The country's pharmaceutical market was estimated at $18.4 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $56 billion by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15%, primarily attributed to -
- Increasing coverage of healthcare insurance
- Improving access to healthcare facilities
- Government initiatives for the prevention and management of communicable diseases
Scope
The report provides information on India's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and includes -
- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets, comprising market size, segmentation and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. The major players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Ranbaxy Laboratories and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. The major players covered for the medical devices market are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, including details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and approval processes for new drugs
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, and healthcare infrastructure and expenditure
- Overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market.
Reasons to Get This Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
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