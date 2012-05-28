Fast Market Research recommends "Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global crude oil industry across the value chain (upstream, midstream and downstream), and highlights various concerns, key trends and challenges involved in the industry. The report provides competitive analysis of major companies across the value chain, comparing the major integrated and independent companies, as well as the major international and national oil companies. The report also provides detailed information on the crude oil demand-supply scenario, with forecasts to 2016, major planned projects across the value chain, future trends and opportunities in the overall crude oil market. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Global and regional industry overview.
- Key trends, drivers, and challenges for the global crude oil industry to 2016 across the entire value chain.
- Analysis of the historical data and forecasts to 2016 for the global crude oil industry.
- Major planned projects to 2016 for the entire value chain of the global crude oil industry.
- Competitive analysis with regards to major international and national oil companies across the value chain.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the global crude oil industry.
- Identify key trends and challenges in the global crude oil industry across the value chain.
- Identify the demand and supply scenario of the crude oil market for all the major regions of the world.
- Competitive analysis of major companies across the value chain, comparing the major integrated and independent companies, as well as the major international and national oil companies.
- Benchmark your operations and strategies using key insights from the major current and expected business developments with regards to the crude oil industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Offshore Drilling Industry to 2016 - Rapidly Rising Demand for Hydrocarbons Expected to Boost Offshore Drilling in Ultra-Deepwater and Harsh-weather Environments
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Industry to 2016 - Rise of Deepwater Hydrocarbon Production Leading to Industry Growth
- Lubricants Industry to 2015 - Surge in Automotive Market in Emerging Economies Driving Demand
- Crude Oil Production: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Global Oil and Gas Supply Demand Outlook to 2020 - Demand in Emerging Economies Driving Supply
- Global Top 10 Emerging Refining Markets - Analysis of Capacity, Demand, Supply, Margin and Competitive Scenario to 2015
- Pipeline Industry to 2015 - Energy Demand in Asia Pacific and Uptake of Unconventional Gas Driving Growth
- Natural Gas Industry to 2017 - Depleting Conventional Crude Oil Reserves and Emerging Technologies in Gas Consumption Infrastructure Driving Growth
- Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry to 2015 - Rise of Ultra Deep Water Offshore Oil and Gas Production Leading to Industry Growth
- Global Top 10 Emerging Oil Storage Markets - Market Analysis, Capacity Forecasts and Competitive Landscape to 2015